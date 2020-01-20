Impeachment designed to tarnish Trump's achievements

Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler: “There must never be a narrowly-voted impeachment ... supported by one of our political parties and largely opposed by the other.” Apparently, that is unless the president is a Republican.

You would think by pure luck Democrats would get one prediction right about a Trump policy, but they haven’t, so they focus on an impeachment to tarnish him in hopes of winning back the presidency. The promises of proof of Russian collusion and Ukrainian bribery have no merit. Democrats should join the president in his America First Policy. They would finally be on the right side.