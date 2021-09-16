Improve English speaking skills at Delavan public library

DELAVAN — Practice English speaking and conversation skills with Richard Ring, from the Walworth County Literacy Council, weekly on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.
The sessions begin Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Practique sus habilidades para hablar y conversar en inglés con Richard del Consejo de Alfabetización del Condado de Walworth. Las reuniones serán los martes a las 5:30 pm, a partir del 21 de septiembre en la Biblioteca Pública Aram.
Participants can join Ring, an English as a Second Language tutor, in a practical, everyday conversational English session.
"I want my students/friends using the language at whatever level they are and to not let fear stop them from talking," Ring said. "When my students tell me they are speaking more — at the grocery store or Wal Mart or Starbucks — it is music to my ears! And when my learners tell me they are having fun, it is even better!"
For more information, visit the Aram website, aramlibrary.org.