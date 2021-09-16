 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Improve English speaking skills at Delavan public library

Improve English speaking skills at Delavan public library

DELAVAN — Practice English speaking and conversation skills with Richard Ring, from the Walworth County Literacy Council, weekly on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

The sessions begin Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Practique sus habilidades para hablar y conversar en inglés con Richard del Consejo de Alfabetización del Condado de Walworth. Las reuniones serán los martes a las 5:30 pm, a partir del 21 de septiembre en la Biblioteca Pública Aram.

Participants can join Ring, an English as a Second Language tutor, in a practical, everyday conversational English session.

"I want my students/friends using the language at whatever level they are and to not let fear stop them from talking," Ring said. "When my students tell me they are speaking more — at the grocery store or Wal Mart or Starbucks — it is music to my ears! And when my learners tell me they are having fun, it is even better!"

For more information, visit the Aram website, aramlibrary.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lake Geneva Taco Fest draws a taco-loving crowd
Local News

Lake Geneva Taco Fest draws a taco-loving crowd

Lake Geneva’s weekend Taco Fest got off with a bang and a lot of spice on Friday night, complete with a jalapeno eating contest. “I love tacos,” said Lindy Pickelsimer, of Janesville, who came to Taco Fest with her daughter and nephew.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics