 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 24 Driehaus Family Fireworks

July 24 Driehaus Family Fireworks

On Saturday, July 24 at dusk the Driehaus family will put on a firework display over Geneva Lake in memory of the late Richard Driehaus. Lake Geneva’s WLKG 96.1 FM will broadcast a live soundtrack along with the fireworks.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics