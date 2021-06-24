On Saturday, July 24 at dusk the Driehaus family will put on a firework display over Geneva Lake in memory of the late Richard Driehaus. Lake Geneva’s WLKG 96.1 FM will broadcast a live soundtrack along with the fireworks.
July 24 Driehaus Family Fireworks
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA – After 15 years sharing in celebrations with Lake Geneva residents and visitors at Medusa Grill and Bistro, Chef Greg Anagnos is …
Twista, once named the fastest rapper by Guinness World Records, is performing this week in Lake Geneva.
Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School
New administrator to take the helm of Geneva Joint No. 4 School District and Woods Elementary School
A new CBD store is set to open in Downtown Lake Geneva.
- Updated
Content by Walworth County CVB. The Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail Passport launched Wednesday, May 26.
The Hair Society offers a variety of beauty care services in the Village of Walworth
- Updated
The Natural Resources Board unanimously supported Wednesday purchasing an addition for Wisconsin's most popular park.
- Updated
Now retired after a 13-year major-league baseball career, Ben Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages from Byron Yawn, the CEO of Forrest Crain & Co., a Nashville-area business-consulting firm.
BLOOMFIELD — Two giraffes now call Safari Lake Geneva home.
WILLIAMS BAY — Ticket sales go public Tuesday, June 22, for this year’s Music By The Lake concerts at George Williams College of Aurora University.