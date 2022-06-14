Kishwauketoe Nature Conservatory to host annual 5K run on July 2

Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy is pleased to announce our annual 5K run and a ¼ mile Kid’s run on Saturday, July 2nd. Come and start your Holiday Weekend Celebration with a brisk walk, stroll, or run on our beautiful trails. The event will begin at the main entrance, 251 Elkhorn Rd. on Highway 67 across from Lion’s Field house with the course following trails past the woods and prairie. Many sponsors and volunteers make the day affordable, and fun so please call us if you are interested in helping out with our yearly event. The 5K run fee is $25 if received on or before June 12th with a t-shirt size guarantee, $30 after June 12th. The ¼ mile Kid’s run fee $15 on or before June 14th with a t-shirt size guarantee and $15 afterwards. Sign up early to guarantee you receive the t-shirt size you request. Registration will begin at 7:30 am with the 5K starting at 8:30 and the ¼ mile at 8:00. Proceeds go toward the maintenance of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. For online registration only visit https://friendsofknc.org or sing up direct at runsignup.com/race/WI/WilliamsBay. Hope to see you there! Spectators & Cheerleaders also welcome encourage and applaud our finishers!