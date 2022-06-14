Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy is pleased to announce our annual 5K run and a ¼ mile Kid’s run on Saturday, July 2nd. Come and start your Holiday Weekend Celebration with a brisk walk, stroll, or run on our beautiful trails. The event will begin at the main entrance, 251 Elkhorn Rd. on Highway 67 across from Lion’s Field house with the course following trails past the woods and prairie. Many sponsors and volunteers make the day affordable, and fun so please call us if you are interested in helping out with our yearly event. The 5K run fee is $25 if received on or before June 12th with a t-shirt size guarantee, $30 after June 12th. The ¼ mile Kid’s run fee $15 on or before June 14th with a t-shirt size guarantee and $15 afterwards. Sign up early to guarantee you receive the t-shirt size you request. Registration will begin at 7:30 am with the 5K starting at 8:30 and the ¼ mile at 8:00. Proceeds go toward the maintenance of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. For online registration only visit https://friendsofknc.org or sing up direct at runsignup.com/race/WI/WilliamsBay. Hope to see you there! Spectators & Cheerleaders also welcome encourage and applaud our finishers!
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservatory to host annual 5K run on July 2
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Will Smith 'plots his Hollywood return', Queen Elizabeth becomes second-longest reigning monarch, and more celeb news
Will Smith may have smacked comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars, but he's now planning his comeback and working on 'I Am Legend 2'. Here's that and more celeb news.
2 teens in caps and gowns returned fire at shooter outside Northwest Indiana graduation, court records say
Police ordered 17-year-old Joshua J. Hughes and a 16-year-old, who were both wearing caps and gowns, to lie facedown in the stadium parking lot because they were each carrying handguns, records show.
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
Badger High School student presents restored tractor to retiring agriculture teacher
While searching the storage unit, investigators determined it was used as a pill press laboratory. Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $1,027,000.
🎧 Where exactly is Tornado Alley? Learn more about its location and history on the newest Across the Sky podcast.
3 children and their mom moved from Racine to Mississippi 22 years ago. Their dad hasn't seen them since
What happened to Rachel, Cameron, Kyle and Leslie Anderson in 2000? Their family is reaching out to the public in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
An emergency scare late Thursday afternoon, June 9, at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva met with a positive ending.