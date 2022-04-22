Konnor came from a back yard breeder at 3 years old and never socialized. He needs time to warm up... View on PetFinder
Da'Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine's High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.
Majestic Mountain, the former Lake Geneva ski hill, is back on the market for $5.75 million.
A trio all out on bail at the time now face new drug charges after they were reportedly caught in Elkhorn earlier this month with meth and sup…
Looking to slow traffic during the busy summer tourism season, the Geneva Town Board on April 11 cast a unanimous vote approving the installat…
The Big Foot baseball team didn’t need a whole lot of offense with freshman Connor Weeks on the mound in the first of two games against Whitew…
Walworth District Attorney's Office files criminal complaints against 11 suspects as part of drug investigation.
Local entrepreneur appears on local television show to present Dungeons and Dragons themed restaurant
The Lyons Town Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt was held on Saturday, April 16 at the town fire station.
The Williams Bay baseball team has officially canceled its 2022 season due to a lack of players and the players wanting to pursue other things…
The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine Sheriffs Departments will be working a special traffic enforcement detail along Interstate 94 on Friday.