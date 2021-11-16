 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Geneva Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Christmas tree lighting ceremony — Dec. 3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Prepare for a festive evening in the park. More details to be announced. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular