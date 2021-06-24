 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva Country Club fireworks

Lake Geneva Country Club fireworks

The country club’s firework show will be held on Saturday, July 3. The club is open to members only, however fireworks can be viewed from around Geneva Lake at dusk, with Downtown Lake Geneva getting a good view. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line also offers a fireworks tour from 8-10 p.m. to get the best view.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics