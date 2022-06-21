Lake Geneva Cruise Line Fireworks Tour

July 4, 8-10 p.m., Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $59 adults, $57 age 65 and older, $40 ages 4-17, no charge for ages 3 and younger. Take a Geneva Lake cruise on the Lady of the Lake to watch Fontana’s fireworks.
Fireworks will paint the night skies throughout the Lake Geneva area this Fourth of July.