Lake Geneva Cruise Line kicks off annual Santa Cruise

Representatives from Lake Geneva Cruise Line officially kicked off their annual Santa Cruise program, during the Nov. 26 weekend.

Santa Cruise tours will be conducted Wednesday through Sunday, through Dec. 30. No tours will be offered Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Cruises depart from Lake Geneva Cruise Line's winter harbor at Gage Marine and Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive in Williams Bay. Shuttle transportation is available Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St.

During the cruise, passengers will hear stories about Santa's summer in Lake Geneva and view lighted holiday displays along Geneva Lake's shoreline.

The boat will stop outside of Santa's Hideaway where Santa will wave to passengers and call out each child passenger's name.

Before the cruise, attendees are encouraged to walk through the Santa Causes Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The tree festival is a fundraiser conducted by Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations.

Organizations that will benefit from this year's festival include Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green's Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc. and Water Safety Patrol.

John Puleo will perform on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

Ticket prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 for adults; $18 to $26 for seniors; and $9 to $18 for youths.

Children 3 years and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.