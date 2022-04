Lake Geneva Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10:30 a.m., Seminary Park, Baker Street and South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. For more, visit the Jaycees’ Facebook page.

The hunt is broken into age groups — 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The Easter Bunny and McGruff the Crime Dog will appear. Also a raffle for baskets after the hunt.