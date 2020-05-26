Lake Geneva library presents new virtual programs

The Lake Geneva Public Library has announced a new schedule of virtual programs.

The programs are offered through Zoom and require registration. To register, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Starting May 28, Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris will host a series of Thursday programs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The topic for May 28 is “Weeds: The Good, the Bad and the Beneficial.”

On June 18, her topic is “Garden Pests.” Yaris will discuss cover crops July 16, and perennial basics Aug. 20.

The library and Black Point Estate & Gardens will present three Monday programs from 6 to 7 p.m.

“The Great War: Anti-German Hysteria” is June 8; “Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva” June 29; and “Scandals Along the Shore Path” July 13.

A virtual beginner’s Tai Chi class is Tuesday, June 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Library Book Club meets Wednesdays, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. On June 17, the club will discuss “American Dirt.”

The Teen Book Club meets Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For updates on new offerings, visit the library’s Facebook page or www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.