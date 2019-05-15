Lake Geneva officials may hire part-time workers to clean the bathrooms at Riviera Beach and the public library.
Anyone who has ever used one of these restrooms in the evening hours knows that they can use a little extra TLC. Alderman Doug Skates likened the conditions of the restrooms to that of a “Third World country” and called them a “nightmare.”
The public works department is currently cleaning the bathrooms. However, those employees don’t work evening hours when the restrooms often become messy.
It was suggested that the bathrooms could be cleaned by beach attendants or parking operation staffers. We would discourage that.
Those employees should focus on their work, not cleaning public toilets. That added job duty would also make it harder to recruit and retain employees for those positions.
This city should move forward with hiring employees to maintain the bathrooms or seek a contractor to do the work. This contractor or employee could also empty the garbage cans in Library Park, which are too often overflowing.
Overflowing trash cans and “nightmare” public restrooms are not images we want associated with downtown Lake Geneva.
We are hopeful that the conversation on restroom cleanliness can be the catalyst for a different debate. Simply put, the city of Lake Geneva needs more public restrooms.
The lack of public latrines often leaves visitors begging businesses to open the doors to their bathrooms.
That is a problem. The boutiques and gift shops want to focus on selling their inventory and helping customers, not operating and maintaining public restrooms.
The lack of public restrooms has been an issue in Lake Geneva for years. Many of our visitors come from the northern Chicago suburbs. They spend an hour or more in the car to visit our city, and when they arrive, the first thing they often look for is a bathroom.
It is not just the businesses and the visitors who suffer. A glance at the police blotter in the summer will often show a number of citations for public urination. The police are likely only issuing citations for a small fraction of these violations. It occurs all the time, especially after the bars close.
This problem should be resolved. In addition to looking at improving the quality of the public restrooms, the city should also look at building more.