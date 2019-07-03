Sidewalk Chalk July 3
Decorate the sidewalk from 2 to 3 p.m. for Independence Day in front of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Program open to all ages.
Mini Marvels July 9, 16, 23
Children ages 2 and under can enjoy art, sensory exploration and cause-and-effect play. From 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Preschool storytime
July 11, 18 and 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Open to ages 3 to 5.
Slime Party July 11
From 2 to 3 p.m., children ages 4 to 12 can make at least three different kinds of slime to take home.
Event will get messy. Register by calling (262) 249-5299 or email soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Sign time
On July 12, 19 and 23, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., children ages 2 and younger can learn sign language through stories, singing and playing.
Kitty Party July 18
From 2 to 3 p.m., kittens from the Lakeland Animal Shelter will be at the library.
Event for ages 4 to 11. Register by calling (262) 249-5299 or email soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Sensory play outside July 20
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., open to babies and toddlers.
Obstacle Course races July 24
From 2 to 3 p.m., children ages 4 to 11 can build an obstacle course at the library with hula hoops, jump ropes, pool noodles and more.
Unicorn party July 25
From 2 to 3 p.m., ages 3 to 8 can dress as unicorns and participate in games, crafts and snacks.
Register by calling (262) 249-5299 or email soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.