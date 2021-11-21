Lake Geneva Public Library to be located in city hall during renovations

The Lake Geneva Public Library will be relocating to the second floor of city hall, 626 Geneva St., starting Nov. 22. Because of ongoing construction, no part of the library building will be open at this time.

Materials pickup will be available in the vestibule of city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Limited materials browsing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday on the second floor of city hall. Returns can be deposited in the 24-hour return bin outside of city hall. Copy, print, fax and public computer usage will not be available.

Parking in the City of Lake Geneva, including spots in front of City Hall, is free until Jan. 31, 2022.

Library staff will continue to run pop-up libraries at various locations in Lake Geneva. For more information visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or the library's Facebook page for times and locations.

For more information about library access, call 262-249-5299, or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. To make a tax-deductible donation to help support the renovation project, visit the library's website or ask library staff for a renovation flyer.