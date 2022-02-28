 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva’s Clausen competes at Individual State Wrestling Championships

Logan Clausen

Badger sophomore Logan Clausen pins his first round opponent in the Badger Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Badger High School. Clausen placed 1st out of seven wrestlers in the 106 lbs. weight class, going 5-0 in the tournament.

 Travis Devlin

Logan Clausen, a 106 lbs. sophomore for the Lake Geneva Badgers wrestling team, competed at the Individual State Wrestling Championships over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

Clausen was the lone representative for the Badgers. He finished 33-6 on the season with 1st place finishes at regionals and sectionals.

Results

Championship. Round 1 - Brayten Casey (Menomonie) 43-3 won by a 4-2 decision over Clausen.

Consolation. Round 1 - Mycah Beckett (De Pere) 43-7 won by a 5-0 decision over Clausen.

Tags

