Lake Geneva’s Clausen competes at Individual State Wrestling Championships

Logan Clausen, a 106 lbs. sophomore for the Lake Geneva Badgers wrestling team, competed at the Individual State Wrestling Championships over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.
Clausen was the lone representative for the Badgers. He finished 33-6 on the season with 1st place finishes at regionals and sectionals.
Results
Championship. Round 1 - Brayten Casey (Menomonie) 43-3 won by a 4-2 decision over Clausen.
Consolation. Round 1 - Mycah Beckett (De Pere) 43-7 won by a 5-0 decision over Clausen.