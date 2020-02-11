Lake Geneva Summer Help Job Fair

The Lake Geneva Regional News is hosting a Summer Help Job Fair from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in the Conference Center (7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI). Dozens of companies from the Lake Geneva area will attend, seeking candidates for a variety of summer, temp, and part-time positions.
This event is free to job seekers.
JOB SEEKER PREPARATION TIPS:
- Bring copies of your resume
- Dress like you would for an interview
- Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
- Do your research - know what companies will be there and learn about the ones you are interested in before attending.
Is your company hiring and interested in a booth space at this event? Call Rob Ireland at 262-248-4444 or sign up online today.