Lake Geneva Summer Help Job Fair

Summer Help Job Fair

The Summer Help Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 15 from 12:30-4:00 at the Grand Geneva Conference Center.

The Lake Geneva Regional News is hosting a Summer Help Job Fair from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in the Conference Center (7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI). Dozens of companies from the Lake Geneva area will attend, seeking candidates for a variety of summer, temp, and part-time positions. 

This event is free to job seekers.

JOB SEEKER PREPARATION TIPS:

  • Bring copies of your resume
  • Dress like you would for an interview
  • Be prepared to answer questions about yourself. 
  • Do your research - know what companies will be there and learn about the ones you are interested in before attending.

Is your company hiring and interested in a booth space at this event? Call Rob Ireland at 262-248-4444 or sign up online today.

 

