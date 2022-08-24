Lake Geneva teen charged after Downtown assault on August 17; teen also reportedly had drugs and gun in his possession

A 17 year old man has been charged with several offenses including battery, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly punched another man in the face, stemming from a verbal argument that took place at a crosswalk near Fat Cats in Lake Geneva on Aug. 17.

Police said a handgun with two magazines was later found to be in his backpack.

Miguel Angel Bolanos, 17, of the 300 block of South St., Lake Geneva, was also charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (tetrahydrocannabinols), resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, police said.

On Aug. 17, an officer from the Lake Geneva Police Department responded to a report of the assault. Upon arrival, he made contact with a person who was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He said Bolanos punched him in the face and two of the defendant’s friends joined in and punched him in the head. The victim advised the officer that the three attackers then fled on foot.

When the officer approached the defendant and his two friends, he announced himself as police and told the three individuals to sit on the curb. According to police, the defendant didn’t comply and began to walk faster.

When the officer grabbed his arm, the defendant allegedly pulled away from the officer’s grip and ran into the park. Bolanos was later taken into custody near the Cove Hotel. Police said the defendant had brass knuckles, a large amount of cash and a vape pen containing THC oil in his possession.

In his backpack, the defendant was also found to have four THC cartridges along with a black scale with green residue and a glass jar with trace amounts of marijuana, according to police.