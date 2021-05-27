 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day parade is May 31, forming at 9:45 a.m. at Broad and Wisconsin streets, by Horticultural Hall. The Wisconsin American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade will march on Broad, past the Riviera, ending at Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion.

After the parade is a Memorial Day observance led by retired U.S. Air Force Msgt. Bob Miller, master of ceremonies. Lake Geneva Middle School bands performing, under direction from Amanda Krause. Cenotaph service directed by Matt Roemer, of Badger High School. Post 24’s Honor Guard will fire three volleys as a salute.

