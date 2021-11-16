 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva's Electric Christmas Parade

Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva. For the 46th annual parade, the theme is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” Go to visitlakegeneva.com for event updates and more.

