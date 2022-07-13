Legals Department
Outdoor seating controversy; Lake Geneva Farmstand cannot extend outdoor seating to neighbor's property even though they have neighbor's permission
A Downtown Lake Geneva restaurant had received permission from its neighboring business to extend outdoor seating, but the city has since stepped in and said that is not allowed. The restaurant has to cut back on outdoor seating, even if it had the neighbor's permission.
'Life is too short' | Mount Pleasant father who died Saturday in Jet Ski crash was soon to be married
"He was the best dad ever."
Thousands of beagles headed for shelters were raised for medical research purposes by a company in Virginia.
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June, and it might be a sign of the times.
Deadly Listeria outbreak linked to ice cream, what drives doctors to take their own lives, and more health news
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a recent Listeria outbreak to ice cream made by Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery. Here's that and more health news.
Walworth County school bus driver faces multiple child sexual assault charges; had driven for Delavan-Darien schools
Former local bus driver facing several charges alleging sexual contact with children
Police records paint the picture of a turbulent home life for the alleged sniper in the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven people dead and more than 30 injured.
After court ruling, Kenosha County DA plans to continue prosecution of woman charged with killing man who trafficked her
In an opinion delivered Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, who in 2018 was accused of killing the man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.
The Linn Police Department has released the name of the victim who died in the July 4 crash that involved a total of 11 patients.
When it comes to keeping your home cool, it's about keeping humidity at bay. Heating and cooling experts offer these tips for when a hot spell arrives.