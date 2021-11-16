 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let It Glow at Walworth County Fairgrounds

Let It Glow — Dec. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free holiday festival hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Visit elkhornchamber.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular