Letter from former Linn Pier business owner: #whynotinyourbackyard?

To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called The Pier. I received all the proper licenses including a liquor license issued on May 10th by the Linn Township Board. After concerns were raised by a small number of local residents about potential noise, Walworth County officials issued a cease and desist order on the liquor license without as much as an onsite inspection. The Linn Township Board then revoked the liquor license they issued me just 40 days prior.

I believe in the freedom of speech and citizens’ right to speak out. I hosted an open session where I offered compromises that addressed concerns including keeping the land zoned residential and rescinding my application for outdoor music. However, a portion of the land has been zoned for commercial use for 70 years. I do have an issue with local government that is sworn to uphold the rights of all citizens, including business owners. The Economic Development Vision Statement in the Linn Township Comprehensive Plan states “the Town of Linn will engage in a proactive approach to economic development by strongly supporting existing local businesses while actively engaging new start-ups.”