Letter: Good religion is still out there

As a church pastor and Board Certified Prison Chaplain of over 25 years, I have come to recognize arguments about religion and theology as actually being about what kind of a world we want to live in. Years ago, Pastors defined which beliefs are legitimate and which are false, who was good and who was bad and going where after death. Fortunately, this sort of bad theology has passed away for the majority of mainstream Christians, yet a powerful and destructive remnant exerts a firm hold on some people’s minds.

But, the truth is that good religion is still out there and is about something much deeper and more practical and subversive — even dangerous. Good religion is about creating the world that we and future generations will inhabit. Plain and simple.

If your idea of a good world is one where men are in charge and women are not, there are entire denominations you can join. If your idea of a good world is where white privilege is dominant and nonwhite people beg for scraps, you can find a church and develop a theology for that. If you want to live in a world where it is fine to destroy mountains and ecosystems that took millions of years to form, and then strip-mine and frack its substrata for still more money, some religion can help support you in that.

The litmus test for a sustainable and peaceful future is that good religion can really help you even while bad religion is currently running the show. If you want a world where men and women are equal partners, where children are protected and nurtured in a community of love and respect for others and for creation, where people of all races are of equal value and mountains and coral reefs and the climate have intrinsic value that transcends money and politics, well, good religion and theology can help you. If we see with new eyes, new things become possible. A better future becomes possible.

Christie Mandas,

Delavan