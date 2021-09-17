Letter: I am happy to hear Biden's popularity is down

I was so happy to hear the news that President Joe Biden’s popularity numbers have plummeted to forty one percent.

I was then stunned to realize that so many Americans would still vote for Biden again.

When a kindergartner, I was so proud to learn and repeat the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of class each day.

As a young high school football and basketball player, it was so exciting to experience the patriotism holding my hand over my heart and singing our national anthem. Our beautiful star spangled banner!

As a young kindergartner I was so inspired to see the writing “In God we trust” on my dollar bill being carefully placed in the collection plate.

I certainly did not understand at first how very fortunate we are to be American citizens and to be idolized by all other countries throughout the world!

Joe Biden seems like a real nice person. I would actually consider him of “best friend” stature – but president of our nation?

How many disastrous missteps can he and his administration make without sinking our former great nation?