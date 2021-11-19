Letter: Nancy Russell not running again for county board, position is open

I would like to thank everyone in my County District, which includes Lake Geneva, for your confidence in my representing your interests since 2002.

I will not be running for County Board during the next term which begins in April, 2022. If you are interested in running for County Supervisor, signatures must be gathered and submitted during December, 2021. Please contact the County Clerk’s Office, either by phone (262-741-4241) Or in person (Government Center, 100 West Walworth Street, Elkhorn) for more information.