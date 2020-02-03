Libraries just getting better and better

To the editor:

I have been a patron of the area libraries for a long time. In the last few years, I have noticed a new era emerging. The area programs offered is expanding to accommodate babies to grandparents. Children to adults.

They are champions of the new decade providing everyone the opportunity to learn more about almost everything that they need and want to learn more about. Dancing class, games, politics, technology, history ... the list goes on and on. Also you can arrange for library materials from the comfort of your phone and/or home computer. They sponsor presentations and music for the lake communities to enjoy for free.

I am seeing a trend to more specialization. For instance, one library may be more devoted to children's activities. Another may be slightly skewed to another demographic. In the end, we all benefit.

Thank you librarians, staff, and supporting community members for all the good you bring to Wisconsin living.

Tricia Gages,

Williams Bay