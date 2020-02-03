Libraries just getting better and better

I have been a patron of the area libraries for a long time. In the last few years, I have noticed a new era emerging. The area programs offered is expanding to accommodate babies to grandparents. Children to adults.
They are champions of the new decade providing everyone the opportunity to learn more about almost everything that they need and want to learn more about. Dancing class, games, politics, technology, history ... the list goes on and on. Also you can arrange for library materials from the comfort of your phone and/or home computer. They sponsor presentations and music for the lake communities to enjoy for free.
I am seeing a trend to more specialization. For instance, one library may be more devoted to children's activities. Another may be slightly skewed to another demographic. In the end, we all benefit.
Thank you librarians, staff, and supporting community members for all the good you bring to Wisconsin living.
Three-year-old McKenna Vyhnaneic, left, and 2-year-old Finn Ryan try on New Year’s hats during a Dec. 31 kids party in the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay. Giving kids with a set bedtime the chance to enjoy New Years celebrations as well, the staff at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay hosted a party complete with food, crafts and a balloon drop at noon instead of midnight. See more photos on page B2.
Top: Oscar Deiters, an 8-year-old Williams Bay resident, gathers balloons during a Dec. 31 New Year’s party hosted at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay. Left: Parents help their children construct New Years hats and other decorations during a Dec. 31 party hosted by the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
Williams Bay resident Pam Deiters watches on as her 6-year-old granddaughter Iris Deiter works on crafts during a Dec. 31 New Years party for kids hosted at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
Giving kids with a set bedtime the chance to enjoy New Years celebrations as well, the staff at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay hosted a party complete with food, crafts and a balloon drop at noon instead of midnight.
Balloons drop from the ceiling of the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay at noon on New Year’s Eve during a kid’s party that the library hosted.
Six-year-old Iris Deiters of Williams Bay, center, throws her arms up as balloons drop Dec. 31 from the ceiling during a New Year’s celebration at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
Parents help their children construct New Years hats and other decorations during a Dec. 31 party hosted by the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
Elkhorn resident Jeff Dohse builds bracelets with his 3-year-old granddaughter Londyn Sergent on New Year’s Eve day at the Barrett Memorial Library.
Rachel Senedeker of Williams Bay helps her four-year-old son Parker build a New Year’s clock with a paper plate at the Barrett Memorial Library during a Dec. 31 kid’s party.
Sophia Crowl, 15 months, and Broc Thyssen, 17 months, play with balloons at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay during a kids New Years party.
A chalk wall in the lower level of the Barrett Memorial Library covered with New Years drawings after a party held by the library staff for children on Dec. 31.