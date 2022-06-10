Lifestyle & Retirement Expo for seniors, caregivers & more June 15 at The Ridge Hotel

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Regional News & Wisconn Valley Media Group invite you to the Lake Geneva Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, an event geared toward helping the ages 55 and older demographic manage and exchange all aspects of their lives.

The free event for Baby Boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members will take place on Wednesday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors and giveaways, including reusable tote bags to the first 200 attendees and raffles and several vendor tables. Free health screenings will also be provided from select vendors.

Expected vendors include:

CapTel Outreach

Daniels Family Funeral Home & Crematory

Excel Family Chiropractic & Wellness

Exterior Pros

Hospice Alliance

Lake Geneva Regional News

Leaf Home Water Solutions LLC

LeafFilter

LeafGuard

My Choice Wisconsin

Primerica

Silver Supplement Solutions

Sunset Ridge Memorial Park (West Lawn)

The Ridge Hotel / Geneva National

Thrivent

TightSeal Exterior & Baths

United Healthcare Insurance—Vince Datillo

Voyager Capital Management

Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library