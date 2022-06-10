Lifestyle & Retirement Expo for seniors, caregivers & more June 15 at The Ridge Hotel

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Regional News & Wisconn Valley Media Group invite you to the Lake Geneva Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, an event geared toward helping the ages 55 and older demographic manage and exchange all aspects of their lives.
The free event for Baby Boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members will take place on Wednesday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors and giveaways, including reusable tote bags to the first 200 attendees and raffles and several vendor tables. Free health screenings will also be provided from select vendors.
Expected vendors include:
CapTel Outreach
Daniels Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Excel Family Chiropractic & Wellness
Exterior Pros
Hospice Alliance
Lake Geneva Regional News
Leaf Home Water Solutions LLC
LeafFilter
LeafGuard
My Choice Wisconsin
Primerica
Silver Supplement Solutions
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park (West Lawn)
The Ridge Hotel / Geneva National
Thrivent
TightSeal Exterior & Baths
United Healthcare Insurance—Vince Datillo
Voyager Capital Management
Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library