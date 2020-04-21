Alan Charles Gray

Al was born December 10, 1947 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Harry and Harriet (Brooks) Gray. He graduated from Janesville High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Al married Marybeth O’Donnell on April 15, 1978 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, Illinois. Al was the manager of The Pyramid Club and the University Club of Rockford. He was employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation moving from there to the Singer Mental Health Facility in the Engineering Department where he worked for 22 years, retiring in 2012. It was then he and Marybeth moved fulltime to Fontana, Wisconsin. Al enjoyed boating, golfing, and the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Abbey Yacht Club where he served as a director for ten years, he was also an active member of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club. He liked nothing better than helping his friends with projects of any sort.