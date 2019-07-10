Alex Chironis

Alex G. Chironis age 83, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee, WIon Sunday, June 30, 2019. Alex was born March 26, 1936 in Lake Geneva, WI the son of George and Maria (Floudas) Chironis. He married Sharilyn R. Gimbel on May 16, 1982 in Elkhorn, WI. Alex was the longtime owner and operator of Harry’s Café on Main Street in Lake Geneva and was an active trader in the stock market. Surviving Alex is his loving wife Sharilyn; siblings James, Louie (Linda), Harry (Karen), Ann (George) Roche, Christine Chironis and Mary D. Evans. He was the brother-in-law to Rochelle (Tony) Dalnadar, Jerry (Paula) Gimbel and Vikki (Brian) Christensen. Alex is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and four-legged friend Woolf. A visitation was held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home followed by a service, Pastor Paul from Immanuel Lutheran officiated. Private interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Time Is Now (Lake Geneva P.O. BOX 1) referencing the Angel Fund by Lake Geneva Animal Hospital. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Chironis family.