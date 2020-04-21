Alice A. Rahn

Alice was the daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie (Mulder) DeYoung born on April 11, 1931 at the hospital in Elkhorn. She grew up on a farm near rural Genoa City, WI. She had six brothers and sisters. Alice was united in marriage to Richard L. Rahn on February 10, 1951, at the Congregational-United Church in Genoa City. The couple lived in Lake Geneva after getting married and started a family. They moved to Lyons where the family grew and lived for more than 20 years. Richard died May 1, 1976. In 1988, Alice and her family moved to a house on Sunset Drive in Elkhorn. Alice always worked to provide for the family, mostly housekeeping jobs throughout Walworth County. But she was so much more. Alice enjoyed cooking, and made the world’s greatest Christmas sugar cookies and shared them throughout the season. She was always organizing a picnic or birthday party with the relatives there to celebrate them. Alice was the glue that kept the family together. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her four children Rich(Jennifer) Rahn of Delafield, WI, Kathy (Robert) Fulton of Lyons, WI, Jerry Rahn of Elkhorn, WI and Mary (Steve) Gilmore of Elkhorn, WI. She is survived by two granddaughters, Katie Fulton of Lyons, WI and Ciara Rahn of Racine, WI, and one sister, Ann Siebel of Harvard, IL. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Richard, and her siblings, Agnes, Andy, Johnny, Francie and Eddie.