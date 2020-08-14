Alice Dickman

Alice was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on September 13, 1961, the youngest of six children. She is a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, graduating from Badger High School in 1979, where she met the love of her life, Scott Dickman. They were married in Islamorada Florida in 2000. They were best friends and did everything together.

Alice worked as a server at Popeye’s before moving to the Red Geranium where she worked for 5 years. She moved on to Grandview Restaurant at the Geneva Inn for 20 years and then went to the Hunt Club where she worked for 7-1/2 years. Alice took pride in her job and continually won guests over with her phenomenal service. She was a frequently requested server at the Hunt Club or at any place she worked and was the highlight of numerous dining experiences. One guest went on to say that “when Alice describes the specials, you can’t help but want to order every single one of them.” Alice had a PHD in hospitality, a gift at making those she served feel like the most important guest in the room and likely in all of Lake Geneva.