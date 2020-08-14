1961—2020
Alice Dickman, age 58, passed away at her home on August 5, 2020 after a challenging battle with cancer. Survived by her husband, Scott; brother Kim Krueger (Jamie); Lester “Bud” Krueger (Tammy); her sister Tammy Serna; sister Laura Foster (Jon); preceded in death by her father Lester Krueger, Sr. and sister Kathy Zimmerman.
Alice was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on September 13, 1961, the youngest of six children. She is a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, graduating from Badger High School in 1979, where she met the love of her life, Scott Dickman. They were married in Islamorada Florida in 2000. They were best friends and did everything together.
Alice was an avid Packer Fan and enjoyed attending many games at Lambeau Field. She loved to garden, cook and entertain; hosting many parties with the grills a sizzling. Always good food and good fun.
Alice worked as a server at Popeye’s before moving to the Red Geranium where she worked for 5 years. She moved on to Grandview Restaurant at the Geneva Inn for 20 years and then went to the Hunt Club where she worked for 7-1/2 years. Alice took pride in her job and continually won guests over with her phenomenal service. She was a frequently requested server at the Hunt Club or at any place she worked and was the highlight of numerous dining experiences. One guest went on to say that “when Alice describes the specials, you can’t help but want to order every single one of them.” Alice had a PHD in hospitality, a gift at making those she served feel like the most important guest in the room and likely in all of Lake Geneva.
Alice was the very essence of compassion. She admired so many people and her love for her friends was unconditional. Alice was the sweetest person we knew and she touched all those she met with her easy smile and her welcoming generous ways. Those of us who love her, ache with her passing. Life without her beautiful smile will be difficult.
God granted her half a life and we feel cheated that she was taken from us. Today is our chance to say thank you for the way she brightened our lives. Alice loved her life, her family, her friends and her customers, many who after time became her friends. Her life was beautiful and full of fun with no regrets. Everyone that knew her, knew that they could count on Alice. She always brought the party to every room she walked into. Hers was a life that shined brightly and her life exemplified brilliance in every capacity.
The world needs to rebuild and learn to smile again. Alice will be missed by many and she will live in the hearts of all of us who remember her.
Services will be private and a Celebration of her Life is to be determined at a different date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Dickman family.
