1940—2020
Allen Lee Patten, age 80, of Wautoma, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1940 in Viola, WI the son of Robert and Edythe (Chroniger) Patten. He married Barbara Jean Melahn on July 30, 1960 at Como Community Church in Como, WI.
Allen and his wife resided in Pell Lake, WI before moving to New Lisbon, WI and spent the winter months in Bandera, Texas. They operated the Lil Cow Palace Tavern in Hustler, WI (Juneau County) for a number of years. Later, they moved to Wild Rose and then to Wautoma in 2012.
Allen was an accomplished musician and played guitar and keyboard with his family in the Country Classics Band. He also loved fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara J. Patten, Wautoma; two sons, Jeffery Patten (Sharon Fitzgerald), Raleigh, NC, Brian (Trudy) Patten, New Holstein; six grandchildren; twins, Willow and Savannah Patten, Jakob Patten; twins, Colby and Breanna Patten, and Ethan Patten; one sister, Judy Stoikes, Viroqua; one brother, Richard “Rick” (Ruth) Patten, Boaz, AL. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his son, Alan R. Patten on Aug. 18, 2018; his parents; one sister, Carol Baker; and by one brother, Charles Patten.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Leikness Funeral Home in Wautoma with Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required.
