Mar. 11, 1931—Aug. 10, 2019
Anthony Joseph Popelka, 88, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. He was surrounded by his daughters, granddaughter and son-in-law. Anthony was born on March 11th, 1931 to the late Helen (Kowatch) and Anton Popelka in Chicago, Illinois. Anthony married Marianna Jones in 1970 in Richland Center, Wisconsin. A devout catholic, Anthony is survived by his 3 daughters, Betsy (Fred) Garrett, Jacqueline Popelka and Jill (Steve) Zerbe; granddaughter Ashley (Matthew) Boeka; sisters Barbara Popelka, Elizabeth Tepley, Mary Gosse, Rita Popelka and Teresa (Richard) Greskoviak; brothers Edward Popelka, John (Joan) Popelka, Robert Popelka and Vincent (Susan) Popelka; numerous nieces and nephews and cherished friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife Marianna, his sisters Patricia and Margaret and his brother Joseph. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 A.M. on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church 148 W. Main Street Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A private interment will be at the Richland Center Cemetery Richland Center, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Popelka family was assisted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.