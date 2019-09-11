Lake Geneva, WI (53147)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.