1924—2020

Anthony W. Bartnick, age 95 years 8 months old of Williams Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday March 5th, 2020 at Bright Oaks of Aurora, IL. Anthony was born June 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL to the Late Anthony and Lottie (Kamoski) Bartnick. He married the late Pauline (Robers) Bartnick on June 19th, 1948 in New Munster, WI.

Tony became a Master Mason in July 1957 and was a member of the Pleiades Lodge #478. He served in the Navy from Oct. 1942 to March 1946 during WWII in the South Pacific on seaplane tender USS St. George.

He is survived by his daughter Penny (David) McDowell of Batavia, IL, sister-in-law Jean Meyerhofer of Lake Geneva. Preceded in death by his parents and wife. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Thursday March 12th from 10:30am-12:30pm with a service at 12:30pm. Private Interment at Acacia Cemetery in Chicago. Steinke-Lazarczyk is proudly serving the Bartnick Family.