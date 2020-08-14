Arturo C. Sapida

1940—2020

Born in Dasmariñas, Cavite, Philippines, Arturo was the oldest of four children. His parents, Teodoro Sapida and Socorro Centeno were very hard-working teachers. His mom taught elementary school and his dad taught industrial design.

The family was also entrepreneurs—together, they raised chickens, pigs, and fish; they grew rice, fruits, and vegetables and sold their harvests at a local market stall. They also had a bicycle rental business! Being the oldest, Arturo was “the boss” — performing and delegating the daily chores to his siblings which included tending to the animals, garden as well as cleaning and cooking. It was here that Arturo learned the importance of taking care of family. Learning came easy to Arturo.

Over the years, he watched his father build, sew, and cut hair, to name a few things. He was always open to learning and trying new things—coupled with his hard work ethic, Arturo succeeded in whatever he set his mind to. In 1965, he graduated from Far Eastern University Medical School, in Manila, Philippines. He came to the United States soon after, completing his medical Internships in Milwaukee, WI, and St. Louis, MO.