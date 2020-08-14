Arturo C. Sapida

1940—2020
Born in Dasmariñas, Cavite, Philippines, Arturo was the oldest of four children. His parents, Teodoro Sapida and Socorro Centeno were very hard-working teachers. His mom taught elementary school and his dad taught industrial design.
The family was also entrepreneurs—together, they raised chickens, pigs, and fish; they grew rice, fruits, and vegetables and sold their harvests at a local market stall. They also had a bicycle rental business! Being the oldest, Arturo was “the boss” — performing and delegating the daily chores to his siblings which included tending to the animals, garden as well as cleaning and cooking. It was here that Arturo learned the importance of taking care of family. Learning came easy to Arturo.
Over the years, he watched his father build, sew, and cut hair, to name a few things. He was always open to learning and trying new things—coupled with his hard work ethic, Arturo succeeded in whatever he set his mind to. In 1965, he graduated from Far Eastern University Medical School, in Manila, Philippines. He came to the United States soon after, completing his medical Internships in Milwaukee, WI, and St. Louis, MO.
In 1972, he began his professional medical career in Walworth, WI, and went on to practice in Lake Geneva, Delavan, and Stanley. Over the years, his patients have described him as one of the most caring and loving doctors — going out of his way to help and care for them. Not forgetting the importance of family, Arturo brought his parents, his brothers, Teddy and Archie, and his sister, Perlas over from the Philippines to begin a new life in the United States.
Arturo had three children from his first marriage, Lalaine, Mark and Kim. Arturo taught himself skiing, waterskiing, and golf and eagerly shared his new passions with his children. In 1988, he married Lisa, and together with their son, Tae, they lived in Lake Geneva for many years, enjoying the lake, the ski hills, and the golf courses, and also traveling to experience them in far away places.
Arturo’s life-long passion was golf, making three hole-in-ones! One was at Geneva National in Lake Geneva, WI and the other two were at PGA West in La Quinta, CA.
Arturo and Lisa were animal lovers, rescuing many dogs and cats over the years (Benji, Mia, Cha-lee, George, Mr. Katie, Tasha, Lassie, Tina, Maggie, Dominic, Kobe, Taffy, Lucy, Mimi, Cookie, Tiki, Mama, Bubba, Annie).
In 1998, they moved from Wisconsin to California (Carlsbad and then La Quinta). Last year, in 2019, Arturo and Lisa returned to Wisconsin, this time in Eau Claire.
Arturo is survived by his wife, Lisa, children, Lalaine, Mark, Kim and Tae, and grandchildren, Darlene, Jake, Nicole, Megan, Maxwell, Zoey, Emma, Sydney, Sofia, Brady, Connor, and Audi and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Altoona, WI.
