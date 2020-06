Barbara J. Mulloy, 87yrs. Longtime resident of Lake Geneva and currently of Elkhorn, WI. Passed to eternal on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, WI.

Private Family services were held at the funeral home. A public celebration of life will be held later this year. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Mulloy Family.