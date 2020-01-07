July 9, 1939—December 24, 2019
Barbara Louise Sharer was born in Champaign, Illinois on July 9th, 1939 to the late Nicholas and Dorothy Zelenko .Barb spent her childhood years in Morris, Illinois and moved to Lake Geneva as a teenager. Barb graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1957 and Northwestern University in 1959 as a dental hygienist. Barb worked for 41 years as a dental hygienist in Elkhorn and Williams Bay until she retired. On June 27, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Lake Geneva, she was united into marriage to Don Sharer. Barb and Don celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June.
Barb was active in the Lake Geneva United Methodist church for almost 70 years. Barb worked with the Sunday school program, she sang in the choir and served on the council.Getting an elevator added to the church was one of her greatest accomplishments.In the community, Barb was a brownie leader, team mom, and an active member of the Westshire Farms activities group. Barb and Don loved to travel, visiting every state in the Nation and Canada. Most important to Barb was her family.
Barb is survived by her husband of 60 years Don. Barb’s children: Amy Sharer,Jacki(Byron) Robertson, andMike (Jordan) Sharer, her grandchildren: Alaina (Danny) Ward, Jasmyne Robertson, Taylon Sharer, Mitch Sharer, Caleb Robertson and Hannah MacLeod, and her great-grandson Neveah Houegbanand her sister Nicole Kufeldt all survive Barb.
A memorial service will be held on January 11th, 2020 at 11:00am in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held form 10:00am till the time of service on January 11th. Pastor Heather Brewer of the United Methodist Church will be presiding.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Barb’s family have asked that you make a donation to Aurora at Home Hospice.
