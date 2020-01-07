July 9, 1939—December 24, 2019

Barbara Louise Sharer was born in Champaign, Illinois on July 9th, 1939 to the late Nicholas and Dorothy Zelenko .Barb spent her childhood years in Morris, Illinois and moved to Lake Geneva as a teenager. Barb graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1957 and Northwestern University in 1959 as a dental hygienist. Barb worked for 41 years as a dental hygienist in Elkhorn and Williams Bay until she retired. On June 27, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Lake Geneva, she was united into marriage to Don Sharer. Barb and Don celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June.

Barb was active in the Lake Geneva United Methodist church for almost 70 years. Barb worked with the Sunday school program, she sang in the choir and served on the council.Getting an elevator added to the church was one of her greatest accomplishments.In the community, Barb was a brownie leader, team mom, and an active member of the Westshire Farms activities group. Barb and Don loved to travel, visiting every state in the Nation and Canada. Most important to Barb was her family.

