Besss Schillinger

Feb. 25, 1930—July 2, 2022

WILLIAMS BAY—Bess (Saye) Schillinger, residing in Williams Bay, left us July 2, 2022. Bess was born February 25, 1930 in Athens, GA to Ralph and Belle Saye. Bess was the oldest of seven children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all six siblings: Ralph Saye, Harry Saye, Naomi Saye (Wolfe), Donald Saye, Carolyn Saye (Nelson), Edwin Saye.

Marriage brought Bess to the north but she longed for Athens, GA, and spent her summers there with her children Kim (Yopp), Kathy (Smith), Ron and Krista.

She was a true charming Southern Bell that was a master at many southern recipes, pimento cheese and corn bread at the top of the list. Bess was a cozy homemaker that welcomed anyone, anytime for coffee, conversation and the best advice. Also known for her “home remedy” beauty secrets.

Bess was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends. Bess had a passion for finding treasures at estate (garage) sales and Goodwill. She would say if she was not seen in Goodwill after couple of days, they would send her a get well card. Bess loved to shop and was known to make many life long friends at Walmart. She had a quick wit, engaging smile and warm heart.

Bess adored her grandchildren and she was known to them as “Gookie”. Jason and Morgan (Kim), Garrett, Conor, and Drake (Kathy), Emma (Krista); and great-grandchildren: Lyric and Quest (Morgan). She took them on many adventures, told then how to tell jokes and sing songs. Bess will be at peace and laid to rest in Athens, GA. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Bess’ family.