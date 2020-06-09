× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1930—2020

Bettie J. Giese, 89, of Lake Geneva, passed away at Village Glen on Tuesday June 2, 2020.

Born Bettie Jane Schiller to the late Adolphand Laura (Mundt) Schiller in the Town of Dexter, Wisconsin on November 22, 1930.On April 28th, 1951 Bettie was united into marriage to Erwin “Corby” Giese.

Bettie loved to do crafts and was a volunteer with local blood drives.

3 children survive Bettie: James (Cathy) Giese of Lake Geneva, Sylvia Knull of Walworth, and Teresa Giese of Lake Geneva all survive her.3 grandchildren: Jon Giese, Terry (Mary) Giese and Cory (Jessica) Giese: 2 step grandchildren Chris (Vikki) Knull and Amy (Todd) Leland also survive Bettie.9 great grandchildren: Emily Anne Giese, Carter Giese, Owen Giese, Cassidy (Noah) Moss, Michelle Firth, Tiffany Firth, Molly Knull, Kyley Knull, and Kerry Knull all survive Bettie.6 siblings:Alice Richter, Evelyn Johnson, Kathleen Skilling, Richard (Marty) Schiller, Leroy (Rosemary) Schiller and Joann Bollmann also survive Bettie.Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years Erwin “Corby” Giese on November 28th, 1982.Bettie was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings: Clara Dupee, Ruby Smith, and Agnes Bronstad and 2 great grandchildren Hailey Giese and Joel Knull.