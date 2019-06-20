Beverly Pruessing 68, of Delavan, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on June, 15, 2019. She was born on

October 22, 1950 in Canandaigua, New York, the first child of Wally and Marlene Pruessing. She graduated from Big Foot High School in Class of 1968 and received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from UW-Eau Claire.

Following 10 years as an elementary teacher, she found her true joy and passion teaching junior high students. For the next 27 years, she taught 7th grade English at D.C. Everest schools in

Schofeld, Wisconsin.

Upon her retirement in 2011, she moved to Delavan. She was an active member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church of Walworth, and the Walworth Food Pantry. In addition, the Delavan Service League, and the

Walworth County Arts Council.

She is survived by two brothers, Dave Pruessing of Delavan, and Gary (Lisa) Pruessing of Edwards,

Colorado; two nephews, Lucas (Cori) Pruessing of Colorado Springs, CO, and Scott (Maria) Pruessing of Seattle, Washington; and a niece, Rachel Pruessing of Seattle, Washington.

In accordance with Bev’s wishes, services will be private.

Cards and Memorials can be sent to Bev Pruessing in c/o Dave Pruessing 2142 Newbury Lane Delavan, WI 53115. Memorials can be made out to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church of Walworth, WI.