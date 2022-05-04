June 30, 1962—April 28, 2022

ELKHORN—Bradley “Brad” B. Wales, 59, of Elkhorn, WI died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at University Hospital Madison, WI. Brad was born June 30, 1962 in Elkhorn, WI the son of the late Darrell and Jacqueline (Hohmann) Wales. Brad graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1980. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Brad co-owned and operated the Elk Restaurant since 1980 when he took it over from his father. Brad was a basketball referee with the WIAA for over 30 plus years; he was very proud to have been involved with refereeing seven State Basketball Tournaments. He loved sports especially the Whitewater Warhawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He was an avid golfer. Brad was a very kind and generous person who loved animals.

Brad will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his siblings: Ken (Kathy) Wales, Brian (Anne) Wales, Tom Wales and Tammy (Mike) Olson all of Elkhorn, WI; and by his nieces and nephews: Michelle (Tim) Garant, Rachael Wales, Jeffrey (Nikki) Wales, Alan (Giovanna) Wales, Grace (Garrett) Jones, Steven (Emily) Wales, Ryan and Ross Olson, Danielle Wales, Aaron Wales and Alex (Maggie McGraw) Wales; his aunt Lillian Hohmann; and a special friend Deb Olson; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Brad was preceded in death by his parents and his life partner Margaret “Muggs: Hawkins.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Private family graveside service will be held at Hazel Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Brad’s name to: Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Homes & Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.