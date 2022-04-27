ELKHORN—Brenda A. Cech, 62, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Chuck (Amber) Cech, Jason (An Gie) Cech; her grandchildren: Liliana and Leona Cech; her siblings: Lewis, Angela (Dan) Pieroni, and Frank (Stephanie) Shults; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives, and many friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathy.

Brenda was the proud owner and operator of Brenda’s Buttons and Samona’s Closet. She loved animals, spending time with her grandkids, and being around family.

Private family services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.