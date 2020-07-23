Brian O’Neil Terry

Born in Skokie, Illinois on December 2, 1956 to the late Mary Louise Terry and Robert J. Terry, Sr., Brian was the youngest of 5 children. Being the youngest shaped Brian’s formative years and contributed to his great capacity for acceptance and forgiveness. He put up with 4 other siblings that ordered him around from day one. The biggest boss was Mark R. Terry, formerly of Rockford, Il, now in Phoenix; next biggest boss was Patrick K. Terry of Whitewater, WI; emotional big boss was Joan M. Terry of Shelburne Falls, MA; and striving to be boss —Robert J. Terry Jr. of Phoenix (deceased). Brian was also the grandson of William O’Neil of W.E. O’Neil Construction Company (Chicago)—father of Mary Louise Terry (also known as “Billie”). Brian was single, no children; he is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jennifer Goldberg, Carin Mahkovtz, Stephanie Terry, Ian Manning, Robert Terry Jr., Christopher Terry, and Lindsay Terry. He graduated from Badger High School, Lake Geneva and attended University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He worked in the food industry for the major portion of his life in the Lake Geneva area as well as Chicago and Key West, Florida. Brian was also known for his participation in many Lake Geneva fundraisers and charity events and was a resident of Lake Geneva for over 40 years.