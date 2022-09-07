Brian Robert Gamm

BISHOPVILLE, MD - A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Brian Robert Gamm, 71, of Bishopville, MD, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Elkhorn, WI, a baptized child of God, he was the youngest child of the late John Gamm and Ruth (Krueger) Newman, and his step-father William Newman.

He grew up in Linn Township on the shores of Lake Geneva, WI graduating from Big Foot High School with the Class of 1969.

He enjoyed racing and working on hot rod cars with his buddies on the Super Speed Racing Team. Throughout his life he was a stranger to none, making friends and winning hearts, always a true gentleman he was loved by many including his devoted wife and children.

He loved his pets and volunteering with the Worcester County Humane Society. He enjoyed traveling, including annual trips to Jamaica, and going back to Wisconsin for class reunions.

An enthusiast for all things western, he enjoyed wearing his cowboy hats, traveling out west, and watching old western movies.

He was a dedicated employee of Dr Leonard Berger for 28 years at the Clarion Fontainebleau Hotel. He and his wife were the 50th members of the Ocean City Jeep Club, he was also a member of the Elks Lodge 2645 in Ocean City, MD, a volunteer with the Worcester County Humane Society, a member of Friendship United Methodist Church, and a former member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Ocean City, MD.

He is survived by his wife; Stephanie Gamm; his children: Juli C. Johnson (Charlie) and Nicholas R. Gamm (Fernanda); his brother, John Gamm (Cheryl); his brother-in-law, Charles; grandchildren: Finn Johnson, Isla Johnson, Jack Johnson; his fur babies; and grandfurbabies. He is also survived by his cousins: Cheryl (Dennis) Arkin and Jim (Nannette) Hermann. In addition to his father, mother, and step-father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Harp.

A Western-themed celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Elks Lodge 2645 in Ocean City, MD on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society at www.worcesterhumanesociety.org/donate. Share memories with the family at www.hollowayfh.com.