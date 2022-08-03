Sept. 28, 1936—July 29, 2022

WILLIAMS BAY—Bruce C. Beckway was born September 28, 1936 in Oak Park, Illinois to Harvey George and Margaret Pamela (Nicodemus) Beckway. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather (Papa); he passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Bruce was the President and CEO of Packing Materials Corporation, a Veteran of the US Navy Corpsman, a Kentucky Colonel, Honorary U.S. Marshall, a Mason, member of the Scottish Rite and Knights Templar, as well as a Shriner.

He is survived by his children: Candyce (Charles) Bednar and Clark (Cathy) Beckway; grandchildren: Jordyn and Charles Bednar, Megan Beckway, and Spencer Michaud; a great-granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth and daughter, Pamela “Eve” Povolo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Burial will follow at East Delavan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Lake Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121 https://lakelandanimalshelter.org/donate/tribute-donation/

Bruce will be remembered by his family for his never ending smile, his great sense of humor, kind ways and big heart.

Love you moon and stars

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.