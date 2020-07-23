1953—2020

Bruce R. Nelson, 67 years of Lake Geneva, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at Mercy Janesville Hospital. Bruce was born on February 9, 1953 to the late Kenneth and Gaynell (Brown) Nelson in Elkhorn, WI.

Bruce married his Highschool sweetheart Michelle A. Trotta on April 17, 1973 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Bruce is survived by his wife Michelle, daughters Angela (James Ferro) Nelson and Sabrina (Doug Turner) Nelson, Sister Andrea Nelson, Brothers Kenny and David Nelson and sisters-in-law Collette Trotta and Peggy (John) Fraser. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends and wonderful neighbors.

Bruce was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and 3rd degree member of Knight of Columbus Council #1647 in Lake Geneva. Bruce was a longtime employee of Morton Salt Co and recently of The Lake Geneva Pie Company.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Tuesday July 21st from 4-7pm. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines.