DELAVAN—Bryce E. King, Jr., 79, of Delavan, WI, passed away at Mercy Walworth Hospital on May 30, 2022.
Private family services were held.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
DELAVAN—Bryce E. King, Jr., 79, of Delavan, WI, passed away at Mercy Walworth Hospital on May 30, 2022.
Private family services were held.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.