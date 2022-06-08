 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryce E. King, Jr.

DELAVAN—Bryce E. King, Jr., 79, of Delavan, WI, passed away at Mercy Walworth Hospital on May 30, 2022.

Private family services were held.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.

