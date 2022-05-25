Sept. 13, 1921—May 10, 2022

Burga (Loder) Orzel, 100, born Sept. 13, 1921, in Welshofen, Germany, passed to eternal life May 10, 2022.

Burga met Stefan Orzel in Germany right after World War II, where Stefan (of Polish heritage) was serving as a Military Police (MP) officer and Burga (of German heritage) was a restaurant worker in her hometown. Stefan served as a Sergeant with the Polish Underground Army (allies with the United States) and during the end of World War II was then assigned as a MP officer with Polish and United States guidance.

They both met one evening when Burga was walking home from work and Stefan asked to assist her to safely drive her home that day. Despite being much concerned about meeting someone she did not know in addition to Burga being German and Stefan Polish, Stefan was persistent in his pursuit of the love of his life. They eventually married in Germany on May 28, 1948, and shortly after, set off to America to make a better life for themselves.

After a 12-day boat trip, the couple landed in Mississippi where they were then taken in by a sponsor to work on a large farm. Knowing very little English, they picked cotton and performed other work for the farm, being reimbursed with housing and food. There they had a daughter, Christine. A few years later, they moved to Chicago, they had a son John, and worked separate shifts to take care of their children. Despite financial obstacles, Burga and Stefan were determined to give their children the best education they could offer as they put them both through Catholic grade schools and all the way through Catholic high schools.

Burga and Stefan retired in Lake Geneva, where they enjoyed taking walks, talking to people, spending time by Geneva Lake and eating at McDonald’s. Their favorite pastime was bingo and gambling at places like Ho Chunk in Wisconsin Dells. Winning or losing didn’t matter, they just liked being there as they always enjoyed each other’s company.

They were also fortunate enough to be able to visit Burga’s family in Germany three times, spending time with Burga’s three sisters and one remaining brother.

Burga will be fondly remembered by her friends and family and anyone who came in contact with her and we trust that she is now in heaven resting in peace with her love, Stefan.

Burga was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; her husband of 55 years, Stefan; and daughter, Christine Targo.

She is survived by her son, John (Patricia) Orzel; grandchild Steve (Karen) Targo; great-grandchildren: Ben (Calista) Targo and Isaiah Targo; her cousin, Hildegard LaFever; step-grandchild Lisa Cramer; and step-great-grandchildren, Logan and Daxton Cramer.

Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lazarczyk Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 p.m. followed by a brief service at 3:00 p.m.