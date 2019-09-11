Caitlin Hill

July 9, 1983 — Aug. 22, 2019
Caitlin Ann Hill died peacefully at her home on August 22, 2019. Her parents and siblings were there to say good bye, after fighting cancer with every ounce of her being. Caitlin’s life was filled with care and compassion. She chose a family profession as a teacher in Atlanta, Georgia, teaching refugee children from all over the world. She made sure that her school families felt wanted and cared for, going as far as taking them her furniture and other necessities. Caitlin started a program at her school called Bountiful Bags, when she noticed her students hoarding food on Fridays. With the help of a local church and many friends, she made sure no one went hungry. Caitlin’s passions were hiking, rock climbing, boxing, and reading, as well as watching vintage movies. She loved hiking the national parks with her father, uncles, and cousins. She was a strong, independent woman, well known for her sarcasm and dry humor, just like her dad. She was always up for a competitive board game, as well as binge watching The Office. She leaves behind her her parents, Jeffrey and Jayne, as well as her siblings, Kevin (Allison), Ryan (Brianne), and Tierney (John Williams). The loves of her life were her nephews, Cohen, Ellis, and Cam Williams, whose birth she missed by 5 days. She had countless aunts, uncles, and cousins as well. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Merlin and Rosemary Romenesko. Caitlin’s many friends mourn her passing, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of everyone she touched. Expressions of gratitude would be welcome at the hospice which served her called Hospice Atlanta, 5775 Glenridge Dr. NE Suite #E200, Atlanta, GA 30328.