Candace Krohn

June 29, 1951 — Sept. 24, 2019
Candace L. Krohn age 68, of Elkhorn, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital in Lake Geneva, WI. She was born June 29, 1951 to Jack and Vera Krohn. Candace is survived by 2 brothers, Dude C. (Amy) Krohn and Rick (Sheryl) Krohn; 4 sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Weyrauch, Jackie Mellien, Diane Jahns, and special friend Barb Hale. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nephew. She is preceded in death by sister Sally, brother-in-law Ken Jahns, Dennis Mellien, sister Carol Behrens, niece Valarie Nagel and Parents Jack and Vera. A memorial gathering was held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.